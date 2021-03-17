Hitachi ABB Power Grids bags ₹124-cr order from BALCO

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India (listed on the stock exchanges as ABB Power Products and Systems India Limited) has been awarded a project worth over ₹124 crore by Bharat Aluminum Company (BALCO), to ensure improved reliability of the power distribution system at its Korba plant in Chhattisgarh.
The company is delivering fully engineered 400-kilovolt gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) substations that will replace an existing apparatus to better assimilate power from BALCO’s captive generation plants, delivering it with efficiency to the Korba aluminium smelter.
The company is equipping the substations with its advanced MicroSCADA automation solution to monitor and control the aluminium producer’s grid in real time and ensure maximum power availability. It is also deploying its industry-leading 500-megavolt ampere power transformers to further enhance grid efficiency and safety.
The GIS substation provides space savings of as much as 60 per cent compared to conventional switchgear by virtue of its compact, robust and low-maintenance design. The GIS technology can be safely operated in confined spaces for optimal substation layout and superior switchgear performance.
“Domestic consumption of aluminium is forecast to reach 10 mt over the next 10 years and key players such as BALCO are preparing to be able to cater to this demand,” said N Venu, CEO and Managing Director, Hitachi ABB Power Grids in India. “In this regard, reliable power supply is critical and we are very proud to have been chosen by the company as a trusted partner,” he added.
All the equipment for this project is being manufactured domestically in line with the Government’s Make-in-India drive and is aimed at ensuring the plant’s complex smelting operations run smoothly, helping BALCO meet its production enhancement plan.
The project is part of Hitachi ABB Power Grids’ strategy to be a partner of choice for the Indian industrial ecosystem and highlights its long-standing commitment to deliver digital integration and grid connections without compromising on power quality. By leveraging its engineering expertise, integration capabilities and world-class products, through this project, Hitachi ABB Power Grids is reinforcing its position as a trusted partner to enable a stronger and more reliable Indian synchronous power grid.
