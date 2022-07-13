Home goods company Pepperfry launches a new studio in Bengaluru

Pepperfry, an e-commerce furniture and home goods company, launched a new studio in Bengaluru. The offline expansion is in line with the company’s aim to penetrate niche markets and strengthen its omnichannel consumer engagement in home and living spaces in India.

“Our franchise partners include a mix of businesses, women entrepreneurs, ex-army officials, and first-time entrepreneurs. Today, a large part of our customer interactions leverage augmented reality. With our mission to spark a feeling called home across the world, we endeavour to consistently deliver great customer service,” said Amruta Gupta, Business Head, Franchising and Alliances, Pepperfry.

The new studio launched in partnership with Dream Home Furniture is situated at Kannamangala-Seegehalli, spanning 1,226 sq ft. It offers customers a first-hand experience of furniture and home products. Customers can also avail themselves of specialised design advice from the company’s interior design consultants.

‘Happy to partner’

“We are extremely happy to partner with Pepperfry. It has pioneered a differentiated omnichannel business and we are proud to be a part of their journey in creating the largest omnichannel home and furniture business,” said Juli Agarwal, Owner, Pepperfry Seegehalli.

Launched in 2017, the company’s franchise business model offers order fulfillment and after-sales service with the support of studio design, launch and set up, operational guidance, marketing, and promotions. The company’s studio footprint currently spans more than 90 cities with more than 174 studios in the country.