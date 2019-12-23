HomeLane raises $30 m in Series D funding

IFA Fund invests ₹28 cr in agritech co Ecozen
The Innovation in Food and Agriculture Fund (IFA Fund), managed by Sathguru Catalyzer Advisors, has invested ...
Home interiors start-up, HomeLane, announced its Series D funding round of $30 million, led by new investors Evolvence India Fund (EIF), Pidilite Group and FJ Labs, with participation from Sequoia Capital, Accel Partners and JSW Ventures. With the current round, the total funding raised by HomeLane stands at $46 million.
HomeLane will use the funds for its next phase of growth, which will include launching renovation as a category; scaling its proprietary design-to-manufacturing platform to more designers, vendors and installers; and expanding to 8-10 new cities in India.
SpaceCraft, HomeLane’s virtual 3D design platform, will continue to see further investment with the team leveraging AI/ML and augmented reality to deliver near-real experience to home owners.
“This latest round of investment is a testament of our investors’ belief in our vision of making interiors easy. We are also delighted and grateful to have aboard three prominent new investors, who have chosen to partner with us on our growth story. With this investment, we will accelerate our expansion into newer markets, while further penetrating our current ones, We will also build a world-class offering for the $12 billion home renovation market.
“Our focus on technology to improve both experience and efficiency for our consumers and design partners will continue,” said Srikanth Iyer, Founder & CEO, HomeLane.
The Innovation in Food and Agriculture Fund (IFA Fund), managed by Sathguru Catalyzer Advisors, has invested ...
Alteria’s debt funding for Stanza Venture debt firm Alteria Capital has provided debt financing of ₹40 crore ...
Sheroes is a women-only community platform that allows its members to do a lot of things
Baytree’s platform matches impact investors and ventures looking to raise funds
Flexible payouts, whole-life cover and guaranteed income among the attractions
The spot gold made a failed attempt last Friday to break out of the range between $1,450 and $1,480 an ...
None of the schemes worked wonders, nor did the plentiful rain help
Food prices see an uptick. Agri GDP is recovering, too. But if the government continues to push prices down ...
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...