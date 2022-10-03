The country’s second largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday reported domestic wholesales (dispatches to dealers) of 4,88,924 units, a more than five per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to 4,63,683 units in the corresponding month last year.

Exports grew 63 per cent to 29,635 units during the month against 18,225 units in September last year.

“The auto-industry registered a strong demand in the second quarter as the momentum continues to rise with the on-going festival celebration. All our dealerships are witnessing a visible rise in physical walk-ins as well as customer enquiries. With an exciting range of model line-up across segments to choose from, we are all set to delight our customers this festival season,” Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President and Chief Executive Officer, HMSI, said.

Similarly, Bajaj Auto reported sales of 2,22,912 units of motorcycles in September up 28 per cent compared with 1,73,945 units in same month last year.

However, exports declined 33 per cent YoY to 1,25,443 units during the month against 1,87,091 units in the corresponding month last year.

According to analysts, the two-wheeler segment witnessed lower growth on YoY as well as month-on-month (MoM) basis, and are way below pre-Covid level.

