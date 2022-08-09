Honda launches CB300F at ₹2.25 lakh

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), the country’s second largest two-wheeler maker, has launched the CB300F with prices starting at ₹2.25 lakh.

Also read: Honda overtakes Bajaj to seal second spot in bikes sale

To be manufactured in Gujarat and targeted at the sports segment, this is the fourth offering by HMSI in the 300-350cc category. While bookings of the product has been opened, deliveries will commence later this month.

The CB300F comes powdered by a 293cc oil cooled four valve engine. It sports smartphone voice control system, full digital meter, dual channel ABS, 6 speed transmission, and a rear monoshock.

The bike will compete in the 600000 units a year, 300cc and above motorcycle market, dominated by Eicher Motors-owned Royal Enfield.