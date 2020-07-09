Honda launches Civic diesel at ₹20.75 lakh

Honda Cars India (HCIL), on Thursday, launched the BS-6 diesel variants of its executive sedan, 10th Generation Civic, intwo options – VX MT and ZX MT – priced at ₹20.75 lakh and ₹22.35 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The petrol variants of the Honda Civic has been BS-6-compliant since its launch in March 2019.

“With the introduction of BS-6 diesel version of our iconic sedan Honda Civic, our entire sedan line-up will offer the choice of both petrol and diesel to cater to our customers. The diesel Civic is available in manual transmission and will appeal to customers looking for sheer driving pleasure,” said Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice-President and Director, Marketing and Sales, HCIL.

The BS-6-compliant diesel variant of Civic is powered by the 1.6L i-DTEC Diesel Turbo engine of Earth Dream Technology series offering fuel economy of 23.9 km/l and a maximum power of 120 PS@4000 rpm with a maximum torque of 300 Nm@2000 rpm.

Along with the BS-6 upgrade, the diesel Civic in VX grade also get additional Curtain Airbags and now both the diesel grades in VX and ZX come with six airbags as standard.