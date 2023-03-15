Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) launched a 100 cc motorcycle — Shine 100 in Mumbai on Wednesday, priced at ₹64,900.

The production of the motorcycles will start in April and the deliveries will begin in May. Shine is the highest-selling motorcycle in the HMSI portfolio.

“Honda’s all new 100 cc motorcycle is designed and built to fortify the Shine legacy. Shine 100 is Honda’s next big leap to make mobility more accessible and affordable for people across India. We continue to prioritise the needs and aspirations of our customers and strive to exceed their expectations in every step of the journey,” said Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, HMSI.

HMSI stated that it gained market share by 1.3 per cent for the retail market and 1.0 per cent for wholesale. The company stated that 28 per cent of the two-wheeler market is in India and with the product launch the company is anticipating gaining market share in the segment.

“When we were planning the launch we were sure of the pricing. It is a new product and we started from scratch as this is a price-conscious customer segment. Owing to price challenge, customers were not buying 125 cc,” said Yogesh Mathur, operating officer, Sales & Marketing, HMSI.