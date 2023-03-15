KPIT Technologies has partnered with Honda to realise the journey of Honda’s Software-Defined Mobility (SDM).

The partnership in the mid to long term will expand to over 2,000 software and vehicle system professionals from KPIT across the globe to power Honda’s SDM roadmap until the year 2030 and beyond, said KPIT Technologies.

Honda will continue to provide various services and enhanced value to customers around the world in the future with its next-generation software architecture and control-safety technology and KPIT’s deep domain and software expertise in the areas of autonomous driving, vehicle electrification, in-vehicle infotainment systems, and platform software.

Kishor Patil, CEO, KPIT Technologies said the company’s vision is to reimagine mobility to create a cleaner, smarter and safer world. KPIT has already worked closely with Honda for the last eight years and it has been a relationship of trust and mutual respect, he said.

Sachin Tikekar, President & Joint Managing Director, KPIT Technologies said KPIT echoes Honda’s core principles, creating a solid foundation for a long-term, strategic partnership. Honda’s broad experience in developing SDV roadmaps for several industry-leading car and truck makers coupled with an ecosystem of alliances gives the company the confidence to create something unique for Honda, he added.