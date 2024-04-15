Auto major Honda on Monday held a ‘ground breaking’ ceremony for its upcoming spare parts warehouse facility in Doddaballapura near Bengaluru.

The facility, managed by Honda Cars India, will support the spare parts operations for all Honda businesses, including Honda Cars India, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, and Honda India Power Products. The development project of the facility will be undertaken by Sumitomo Mitsui Construction Company (SMCC).

The facility, which will be operational by Q1 of FY26, will play an important role in faster availability of spare parts at Honda dealerships and improving the entire customer service experience.

The total plot area of the facility is 1.4-lakh sq m. In the first phase, 60,000 sq m will be developed, including covered space of 25,000 sq m. The remaining areas will be developed based on future requirements.

The warehouse is located in the Doddaballapura district at a 30-km distance from Bengaluru International Airport and 63 km from Honda two-wheeler manufacturing plant.

“This new facility will not only enhance our spare parts accessibility in the southern region of the country, but also pave the way for future requirements in the electrification era,” said Takuya Tsumura, President and CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd.

With inputs from bl. intern Vidushi Nautiyal