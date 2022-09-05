Hop Electric launches e-bike starting at ₹1.25 lakh

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Hop Electric Mobility, on Monday launched its electric bike, Hop Oxo, starting at ₹.1.25 lakh. Consumers can purchase the electric two-wheeler at their nearest Hop Experience center and online, said the company.

“Electric is taking the Indian market by storm. This growth is propelled by consumers’ inclinations toward sustainable, convenient and affordable mobility solutions. Given that our dealer partners have already conducted 5,000 pre-launch registrations, we foresee tremendous hypergrowth in this category. We are continuously working to strengthen our product portfolio further,” said Ketan Mehta, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Hop Electric Mobility.

He also said the company plans to invest up to ₹200 crore in next one year on new products, setting up charging infrastructure and in creating additional production capacity.

The bike is integrated with prominent features and a five-inch advanced information display with an IP67 rating for protection against dust, dirt and water splashes while ensuring seamless functioning. The product works on a 72 V architecture with 6200 Watt peak power motor delivering 200 Nm of wheel torque, he said.

It has three ride modes (eco, power and sport), with an additional turbo mode for Oxo X. Hop Oxo X has a top speed of 90 kmph in Turbo mode and accelerates from 0-40 kms in just four seconds, said the company.

Powered by an advanced lithium-ion battery with smart BMS and 811 NMC cells, Oxo’s has a 3.75 KWh battery pack that delivers a range of 150 km per charge. It can be charged at any 16 Amp power socket with its portable smart charger and 0 to 80 per cent charging that takes less than four hours, the company added.