HOP Electric, an electric two-wheeler company, launched its electric bike, HOP OXO, at the Hyderabad E-Motor Show here on Wednesday. Being seen as a `game changer’ in the motorcycle industry, OXO combines sustainability, performance, and affordability in a sleek design,’ the company said.

According to HOP Electric’s Co-founder, Nikhil Bhatia, the company hopes to sell 50,000 units over next year. The shipment of the bike, which was formally launched in September last year, commenced last month, he added.

Available in five different colors, OXO has been priced in the range of ₹1.60 lakh-₹1.80 lakh. The motorcycle has a top speed of 90-95 Kmph and a true range of 135 km-150 km. It also has a voltage architecture of 72 V, a motor power (peak) of 5.2Kw/6.2kw, and a max torque (at wheel) of 185 Nm/200 Nm. It is equipped with a BLDC Hub motor, Sinusoidal FOC Vector Control, and riding modes including Eco-Power-Sport and Reverse mode.

The HOP OXO is powered by an advanced Lithium-ion High Performance Battery, with an installed capacity of 3.75 Kwh, and a smart charger of 850W with a charging time of 0-80 pc in 4 hours.

``We are excited about Formula E coming to India and believe that HOP OXO will play a crucial role in promoting electric mobility in the country,’‘ he said adding “Our game-changing OXO first participated at Rall-E Hyderabad followed by the launch at the Hyderabad E Motor Show.

The vehicle was launched here on Wednseday. It has already been launched in other cities.

