Consumer Houseware startup, Basil has raised ₹3.6 crore seed funding co-led by IIMA Ventures (formerly IIMA-CIIE) and Appreciate Capital. The round also saw participation from prominent angel investors such as Mohit Sadaani (Co-Founder, The Moms Co.), Aprameya Radhakrishna (Co-Founder, Koo), Abhishek Goyal (Co-Founder, Tracxn), Malini Adapureddy (Founder, Deconstruct) and Brij Bhushan (Co-Founder, Magicpin).

The funds raised will be used to bolster its D2C play, expand its reach via e-commerce channels and expand its product portfolio, the company said in release.

“Our mission is to disrupt this overlooked space, infusing it with breakthrough designs based on market needs, premium materials, functional designs and aesthetic appeal,” said Harini Rajagopalan, co-founder of Basil.

She added that with the company’s product range of stainless-steel leak proof bentos and water bottles, it aims to emerge as the preferred choice for Indian parents seeking the best for their children and at the same time.

“As kitchens become central features of homes, Basil, led by Harini and Mahesh, is strategically positioned to innovate and tap into this trend. We are thrilled to co-lead Basil’s seed round, confident their modern approach will resonate with the preferences of the Indian audience,” said Vipul Patel, Partner, seed investing at IIMA Ventures.

