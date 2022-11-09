HR tech startup, Keka has raised $57 million in Series-A funding from WestBridge Capital.

Vijay Yalamanchili, Chief Executive Officer of Keka (which means ‘awesome’ in Telugu), said the company would use the proceeds to augment the product, enhance the offerings, and bolster customer support.

“We want to build a world-class product here in India that will cater to the global market. As we advance, research and development will be our primary area of focus as we expand our engineering, product, and customer success teams,” Vijay stated.

“I believe we raised funding at the right time. We have been the fastest-growing HR tech leader in our space. Although we got several offers for funding in the past, we never felt the timing was right,” Vijay said.

“Business today means serving both customers and employees. While there have been plenty of tools to cover the customer experience, employee experience has taken a back seat,” he said.

“We want to help organisations focus better on their core asset – the employees. Despite being bootstrapped all this while, we managed to thrive in the market, thanks to our employees and customers,” he said.

Rishit Desai, Principal at WestBridge Capital, said Keka was disrupting the industry through its platform and reliable customer support.

