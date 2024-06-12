Gurgaon-based early-stage venture capital firm Huddle Ventures, a second fund of ₹100 crore, has been oversubscribed with the final close expected in the next four to six weeks.

The Fund II comprises family offices, successful founders, and HNIs. The fund is sector-agnostic with a focus on early-stage investments across consumer brands, fintech, agri-tech and healthcare areas.

Huddle Ventures aims to make 20 investments from Fund II, with an average entry check of $500k, extendable up to $1 million including follow-on investments per company. With Fund II, Huddle looks to lead the first institutional rounds for companies.

Founded in 2017 by Ishan Khosla and Sanil Sachar, the Gurgram-based fund partners with start-ups at early and growth stage to support across strategy, business development, growth, and investment.

“The oversubscription of Fund II is a significant achievement for us and a testament to the trust our LPs and founders have in our ability to identify and nurture the next generation of pioneering companies. We’ve successfully implemented our high-conviction, pre-seed investment strategy till date, and aim to continue the same with Fund II,” said Ishaan Khosla, General Partner at Huddle Ventures.

Huddle said its differentiation stems from its focus and ability to support early-stage start-ups across multiple business functions such as go-to-market strategy, business development, and capital structuring. It works closely with founders and equips them with the right infrastructure, social and intellectual capital to build large venture-backable businesses.

“At Huddle Ventures, our goal is to institutionalise a methodology that consistently supports early-stage ventures, enabling them to grow into established organisations. We are committed to continuing our early-stage investment approach of being the first high-conviction believers in our founders. Our goal is to leverage our ever growing network for business development, alongside an active and strong pool of LPs and advisors to support the success of early-stage start-ups,’‘ said Sanil Sachar, General Partner at Huddle Ventures.

With a consolidated AUM of $20 million, Huddle’s portfolio includes Bold Care, Perfora, LiteStore, Celcius, Grip Invest, and Cureskin, among others.