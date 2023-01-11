Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) company Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on Wednesday announced that they have completed the acquisition of 51 per cent of Zywie Ventures Private Limited.

The company informed in a stock exchange filing that the acquisition was under for ₹264.28 crore by the terms and conditions of the definitive agreements dated December 8, 2022.

Earlier HUL had announced that it completed the 19.8 per cent acquisition of Nutrionalab Private Limited for ₹70 crore. In December, HUL stated its plan to acquire two D2C brands—OZiva and Wellbeing Nutrition and with the current acquisition, it will foray into the health and well-being category.

