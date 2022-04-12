Hyatt Regency opens in Dehradun

Hyatt on Monday announced the official opening of Hyatt Regency Dehradun, the first Regency branded hotel in Uttarakhand. The hotel will have 263 large rooms and suites, including restaurants like The Market, Range, The Malt Bar, etc.

Hyatt Regency Dehradun offers immersive local area experiences such as food trails, adventure sports, cultural sights and guided hikes, it said in a release.