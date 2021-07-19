Hyderabad International Airport adds four new rapid exit taxiways

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL) has commissioned four new Rapid Exit Taxiways (RETs) which will enable smoother and seamless flight operations.
These additional RETs will support the objective of enhancing runway capacity from the current 36 to 45-plus aircraft movements per hour. Along with this, GHIAL has successfully commissioned its primary runway after major rehabilitation works.
The new Rapid Exit Taxiways will improve operational efficiency. These RETs are designed to allow aircraft to taxi-off the runaway at relatively shorter distance and hence reduce runway occupancy time. This will increase the runway capacity. In addition to this, rehabilitation will increase the Pavement Classification Number and friction values of runway, thereby enhancing safety of aircrafts being operated.
GHIAL has also reached one more green landmark by converting 98 per cent of its Airside lighting that includes Airfield signage, taxiway centerline lights, runway lights, with energy-efficient LED lighting, which will considerably save energy and reduce carbon emissions. This Aeronautical Ground Lighting (AGL) upgradation was accomplished as part of the runway rehabilitation works.
As part of this strategy, earlier, halogen lightings were replaced with LEDs at the terminal building and offices. GHIAL has now extended this initiative to Airside operations also, according to a statement.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
The new fight is about managing the mind and distractions
His father taught him to be a good human being first and realise the importance of work. Sabu Jacob opens up ...
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
Part immigrant novel, part coming-of-age tale, Sanjena Sathian’s debut marks a shift in the way the Indian ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...