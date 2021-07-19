Hyderabad International Airport adds four new rapid exit taxiways

GMR Hyderabad International Airport (GHIAL) has commissioned four new Rapid Exit Taxiways (RETs) which will enable smoother and seamless flight operations.

These additional RETs will support the objective of enhancing runway capacity from the current 36 to 45-plus aircraft movements per hour. Along with this, GHIAL has successfully commissioned its primary runway after major rehabilitation works.

Operation efficiency

The new Rapid Exit Taxiways will improve operational efficiency. These RETs are designed to allow aircraft to taxi-off the runaway at relatively shorter distance and hence reduce runway occupancy time. This will increase the runway capacity. In addition to this, rehabilitation will increase the Pavement Classification Number and friction values of runway, thereby enhancing safety of aircrafts being operated.

GHIAL has also reached one more green landmark by converting 98 per cent of its Airside lighting that includes Airfield signage, taxiway centerline lights, runway lights, with energy-efficient LED lighting, which will considerably save energy and reduce carbon emissions. This Aeronautical Ground Lighting (AGL) upgradation was accomplished as part of the runway rehabilitation works.

As part of this strategy, earlier, halogen lightings were replaced with LEDs at the terminal building and offices. GHIAL has now extended this initiative to Airside operations also, according to a statement.