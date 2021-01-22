Hyundai Construction Equipment launches new excavator models under SMART PLUS series

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
Hyundai Construction Equipment has launched the upgraded series of excavators under the series name SMART PLUS and new global colour to strengthen the brand positioning in India and export market.
A total of 11 excavator models were launched, ranging from 8 tonnes to 50 tonnes class focused to cater the construction, mining, irrigation and infrastructure sector. The company has a manufacturing unit in Chakan (Pune) where it has staff of 1,200 with a production capacity of 7,000 units per year.
Hyundai launches India’s first salt excavator
Special attachments like rock breaker, clamshell bucket, quick coupler were displayed during the launching event which was attended by authorized dealers, customers and key financing partners at its factory premises.
Park Jin Seog, Managing Director, Hyundai CE India did the unveiling of the SMART PLUS series and the new colour scheme. He said, “Hyundai Smart Plus series demonstrates Hyundai India’s commitment to serve India market with innovative solutions. The products are developed to maximize fuel efficiency, higher productivity, structure durability and enhanced operator convenience. The new colour scheme gives a more robust look to Hyundai excavators and is aligned with global colour scheme”
Rajiv Chaturvedi, Vice President- Sales, Marketing, After-Service and Parts, said “Combining superior quality product with a strong network of dealerships will make Hyundai a preferred choice to the customers of construction, infrastructure and mining sector”.
