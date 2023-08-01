Hyundai Motor India (HMIL), the largest exporter since inception, registered domestic sales of 50,701 units in July, a marginal growth as compared with 50,500 units in corresponding month last year.

“July 2023 marks a significant milestone in Hyundai Motor India’s journey. Our domestic July sales volume of 50,000 plus units is backed by a strong SUV portfolio...With the semiconductor supply issues more or less behind us, we are all geared up for the upcoming festive season in India, starting with Onam in Kerala,” Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, HMIL, said.

The company also reported exports of 16,000 units during the month, a jump of 20 per cent YoY as compared with 13,351 units in July 2022.