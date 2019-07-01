Hyundai Motor India sales down 3 per cent in June

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Monday reported 3.2 per cent decline in total sales at 58,807 units in June.

The company sold a total of 60,722 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement.

Domestic sales were at 42,007 units last month as against 45,314 units in June 2018, down 7.3 per cent, it added.

Exports, however, grew 9 per cent to 16,800 units last month as compared to 15,408 units in the year-ago period, it added.