Hyundai Motor India on Thursday said its wholesales rose by 8.5 per cent to 67,615 units in January.

The automaker had dispatched 62,276 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales saw an increase of 14 per cent to 57,115 units last month from 50,106 units in the year-ago period.

Exports, however, declined by 14 per cent to 10,500 units in January as against 12,170 units in 2023.

This strong growth has been fuelled by an overwhelming customer response to the newly launched Hyundai Creta, which has already garnered close to 50,000 bookings within a month opening, Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg said in a statement.

Further, the entry SUV Exter continues its amazing run in the market clocking great sales numbers as well, he added.

"Going forward, we continue to be cautiously optimistic about the momentum of the auto industry in 2024," Garg said.