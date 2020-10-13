Companies

Hyundai to run Navratri Car Care Camp from October 14-22

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 13, 2020 Published on October 13, 2020

Hyundai is focussing on contact-less service

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Tuesday announced a nine-day Navratri Car Care Camp from 14-22 October with special service offers for its customers.

Some of the offers include mechanical labour discount of 15 per cent on periodic service and running repair for cars more than five years old; mechanical labour discount of five per cent on running repair for cars less than five years old and 20 per cent discount on interior cleaning and exterior beautification, the company said.

Contact-less service

Hyundai service facilities can also be experienced via 360 degree digital and contact-less service. From online service booking, vehicle status update, pick and drop from home/office, to online payment facility, a touch-free service experience is ensured for the customers, wherever they are and whenever they want to, it said.

“Hyundai being a lifetime partner to its customers is committed to continuously introduce service initiatives for best ownership experience. With the upcoming festive season, we wish to celebrate and connect with our customers through few of these innovative initiatives thereby giving quality time for a happy life,” said Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), HMIL.

