IEX Q1 net down 5.5% to Rs 39.50 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 31, 2019 Published on July 31, 2019

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Wednesday reported a 5.5 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 39.58 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, mainly due to lower revenues. The company’s net profit stood at Rs 41.89 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Indian Energy Exchange’s (IEX) total income fell to Rs 69.66 crore in April-June quarter from Rs 74.18 crore a year ago.

IEX is a registered power exchange and the same constitutes a single operating segment.

The financial results for June quarter were approved by the board of directors of the company at a meeting held on Wednesday.

