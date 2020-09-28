IFIN case: Delhi High Court adjourns hearing on Deloitte partners’ matter to Nov 11

From Sherlock to Feluda: What’s in a name, it’s detection all the same
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
The Delhi High Court has adjourned hearing on the matter of National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) orders on Deloitte partners in the IFIN case to November 11.
The registrar had informed in advance that no discussion would happen on Friday (September 25 when hearing was slated) and the matter was adjourned to November 11, sources said.
This would now mean that the implementation of NFRA orders will continue to be on hold till November 11, when the Delhi High Court hears the writ petitions filed by former Deloitte India CEO Udayan Sen and other two Deloitte Haskins & Sells (DHS) partners
Meanwhile, the three DHS partners, including Sen, who has now retired from Deloitte, have filed their appeals against the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) orders in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal ( NCLAT). The NCLAT hearing on the matter is slated on November 20.
It may be recalled that the Delhi High Court Judge hearing the matter had, on August 18, allowed the three DHS partners to go ahead with the process of filing appeals against their respective NFRA orders at the appropriate forum.
The NFRA Rules put into effect in 2018 specifies that a disciplinary order issued for disposing a show-cause notice will not be effective until 30 days had elapsed after the date of issue of order or unless otherwise specified in the order with reasons for the same. The three orders issued so far in this IFIN case are dated on July 22 (Udayan Sen), July 23 (Rukshad Daruvala) and July 28 (Shrenik Baid). All the three orders had said that the order would not be given effect to till July 31.
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition1. Exercise: Staying active and exercising daily, or possibly three to ...
Instead of applause/abuse, doctors want steps to ensure their safety, and that of their families
Biopharma companies’ disclosures will help the public overcome ‘vaccine hesitancy’
Taking loan against financial assets is a better option than going for personal or credit card loans. If you ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but it needs to be seen if the recovery sustains
SBI (₹182.2)Extending the downtrend, the stock of SBI depreciated last week, too, and closed with a loss for a ...
The new fund is a cheap way to invest in 250 small-caps
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...