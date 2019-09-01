IGL hikes CNG price by up to 55 paisa per kg

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked the selling prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by 50 paisa to 55 paisa across in NCT of Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Rewari, Gurugram and Karnal.

The higher price is applicable from 6:00 AM on Sunday

An IGL statement said that the revision has been necessitated due to recent appreciation of US dollar vis-à-vis rupee and the increase in operational expenses. The base price of natural gas being procured by IGL from all sources is dollar linked thereby making the entire input price totally dependent on price of dollar vis-à-vis rupee.

“This revision in prices would result in an increase of ₹ 0.50 per kg in the consumer prices of CNG in Delhi, Rewari, Gurugram & Karnal, and ₹ 0.55 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad,” an IGL statement said.

The new consumer price of ₹ 47.10 per kg in Delhi and ₹ 53.50 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad would be effective from on September 1, 2019. The price of CNG being supplied by IGL in Gurugram and Rewari would be ₹ 58.95 per kg and in Karnal it would be ₹ 55.95 per kg.

IGL will continue to offer a discount of ₹ 1.50 per kg in the selling prices of CNG for filling between 12:00 AM to 6:00 AM at select outlets in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.