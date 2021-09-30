IHCL signs new SeleQtions hotel in Kolkata

The Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) has signed a SeleQtions Hotel in Kolkata, West Bengal, its seventh property in the State across brands.

The hitherto operating hotel, Raajkutir, will be rebranded as an IHCL SeleQtions hotel, in partnership with the Ambuja Neotia Group.

The 33-room heritage-inspired hotel is located near Salt Lake, Kolkata’s premium residential area and is in close proximity to various business districts, entertainment hubs and the airport.

According to Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice-President - Real Estate & Development, IHCL, the hotel will offer travelers an opportunity to experience the many facets of Kolkata in a new manner.

Harshavardhan Neotia, Chairman, Ambuja Neotia Group said, “We are delighted to extend our partnership with IHCL once again. This will be our third IHCL hotel in Kolkata, further providing strong impetus to the city's growing status as a business and leisure destination.”