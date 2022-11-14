Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) has deployed drones for transporting animal vaccines in location in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Departments of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Agriculture, and Animal Husbandry and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh along with IIL and a drone service provider came together for the maiden drone flight from Roing to Paghlam in Arunachal Pradesh, which has been described as a ”first” of its kind initiative in the world.

Drone delivery of vaccines is expected to not only reach remote difficult terrains faster but also help in providing critical vaccines on time for the protection of livestock from several diseases.

According to K Anand Kumar, Managing Director, IIL, there is great scope for further technological intervention in making vaccines available to remote locations in the country. With the present deployment, IIL has amply demonstrated the delivery of “medicines from the sky”, he said in a release.

