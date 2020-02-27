IKEA concerned on import duty hike, but will hold prices

Leave your prints behind boldly
Porsche needs your thumbs up for its new personalisation programme for the 911
Swedish furniture maker IKEA said it will hold product prices in India despite the hike in import duty on toys and furniture proposed in the budget.
“IKEA will not hike its product prices in India,” it said adding that the company has urged the government to re-consider the hike in import duty.
The import duty on furniture was hiked to 25 per cent from the current 20 per cent and tripled on toys to 60 per cent.
IKEA, which opened stores in 2018 in India, currently imports 75 per cent of its products. On the sidelines of Retail Leadership Summit 2020, Peter Betzel, Managing Director, IKEA, said that the company was disappointed with the decision.
“We are evaluating the impact. I am sure it will have an impact on our business. However, we will not increase our product prices in India.”
He further added that IKEA was in conversation with the government to relook its decision on the tariffs.
“Yes, we have meet the government several times. The government is very open and also asked to help in increasing local manufacturing. So, we are in ‘good dialogues’ with the government and I think that will continue,” he added.
Reports have suggested that the outbreak of Coronavirus has impacted the global supply chain for several brands. IKEA had shut all its 30 stores in China after the outbreak.
However, Betzel claimed that their supply chain has not been disrupted due to coronavirus. According to him, IKEA imports approximately 35 per cent of products from China.
He however added that it was making alternative plans in case it impacts the supply chain. “We need to see what is happening day by day. We try to have things on stock. No one can predict what will happen with the virus tomorrow or what its impact will be on supply. We all hope that they get it under control but what will be in a week or four weeks we need to adapt and take decisions then,” he explained.
Betzel had earlier said that IKEA’s parent company, Ingka, was looking at a few investments in manufacturing or raw materials in India. Speaking to BusinessLine, Betzel said that they would look at investing in raw materials like wood in India.
IKEA has retail parks abroad which have shopping centres and cinemas alongside their stores. Betzel said that they will be opening two such retail parks in Gurgaon.
On IKEA’s second store in Navi Mumbai, he said, “The store is set to open in summer 2020” without giving a definite timeline.
Porsche needs your thumbs up for its new personalisation programme for the 911
Toyota’s Vellfire has all the makings of a winner, but can it be a blockbuster like the Innova?
Arriving at the right balance will help carmakers strike a chord with buyers
Software competencies here are being leveraged to set up centres overseas
If you have exhausted the limit under the SCSS, go for PMVVY. Act quickly, the scheme closes on March 31, 2020
While bond yields fell sharply in 2019, it was no walk in the park for investors. Will the bond market’s ...
It helps to compare policy premiums with and without OPD cover to see if they are cost-effective
Adequate life and health insurance, an emergency fund, and equity investments are essential
The search for Kongunadu food translates into several meals at just one eatery. But the menu has so many items ...
Journalist Tavleen Singh on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and what she calls the ‘messiah syndrome’
The Partition Museum does what museums should — it tells a story and makes one listen
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...