IKEA expands digital reach to three Gujarat cities

Swedish home furnishing major, IKEA on Friday announced the launch of its online operations for customers based in Gujarat’s three cities - Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara.

IKEA India, part of the Ingka Group, which has set up physical stores in Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai and Mumbai has further increased its online presence in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune.

The omnichannel Swedish retailer will offer over 8,000 home furnishing products and solutions to customers in these Gujarat cities via mobile shopping app and ecommerce.

Kavitha Rao, Country Commercial Manager, IKEA India said, “We are very excited to bring our passion and knowledge for home furnishings to the many people of Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara through the IKEA shopping app and online store.”

The company will offer the full range of IKEA products and solutions for every part of the home including bedrooms, kitchen and dining, living, outdoors, workspaces etc. for the many people.

“As we continue to battle the global pandemic, many people are shopping online, and we are happy to bring home furnishings closer to more people in India and enable them to shop safely from their homes,” Rao said.

IKEA will deliver to all pin codes in these three cities with a seven-day delivery time.

The online store will offer 1,000 products priced below ₹200. Prices of all products will be the same across India, both in offline and online stores, a statement said.

To be affordable to many more customers, IKEA has been lowering prices on some of its popular products as part of its New Lower Prices initiative over the last year, it added.

IKEA continues its expansion plans with an omnichannel approach, focusing on giving more options to consumers across India with both online and physical formats.

The expansion will be through a combination of large format IKEA stores, smaller city-centre stores, and online platforms.

In the coming year, IKEA will open two city stores in Mumbai and open up the Bangalore market in a phased manner, the statement said.

The company has been talking about building stronger digital capabilities that can cater to 100 million people in the coming years.

IKEA India, part of Ingka Group opened its first retail store in Hyderabad in August 2018.