Companies

IKEA India to reopen its Hyderabad store on June 8

Our Bureau | Updated on June 06, 2020 Published on June 06, 2020

Shopping opportunities Players like IKEA are upbeat on growth prospects in India Nagara Gopal

Offers remote planning services in Hyderabad, Mumbai

IKEA India (part of the Ingka Group) is all set to reopen its store in Hyderabad on June 8 after closing the store for over two months due to the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown.

The store will be open from 10 am to 6 pm.

Focussing on safe shopping at the store, IKEA has put in place measures to ensure the safety of visitors and will be restricting entry of customers at one time to a smaller number to maintain social distancing.

With this, IKEA now offers all possible options in the way customers can shop – for those who want to come to the store, we are open; regular online services for those who want to buy from the comfort of their homes and Click & Collect service, for those who want to go completely contactless right from the beginning!

To ensure a smooth shopping experience, customers can take support from greeters and personal shopper service. Some of the safety measures for customers include – contact-less temperature checks, mandatory face mask, etc. The store shopping bags and trolleys are regularly sanitized as per local norms. However, keeping safety requirements and social distancing in mind, the popular IKEA Restaurant and the children's play area, Småland will open later.

Also Read
IKEA India introduces ‘Click & Collect’ contactless shopping
 

IKEA has also recently introduced its online home furnishing and remote planning services in Hyderabad and Mumbai. Customers can connect online with IKEA experts to consult in home planning.

Aurelie Raimon, Hyderabad Store Manager at IKEA said, “We are looking forward to welcoming back our customers to our store and happy to be able to furnish homes in Hyderabad again. IKEA is all about the home and home is everything in India! Especially during these times, IKEA would like to inspire all Indian Homes to have a healthy and happy life at home."

Before visiting the store, IKEA requests customers to check for stock availability of their desired products on www.ikea.in

Published on June 06, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
coronavirus
retailing
IKEA
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
How FMCG major Marico is dealing with Covid-19
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.