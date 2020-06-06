IKEA India to reopen its Hyderabad store on June 8

IKEA India (part of the Ingka Group) is all set to reopen its store in Hyderabad on June 8 after closing the store for over two months due to the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown.

The store will be open from 10 am to 6 pm.

Focussing on safe shopping at the store, IKEA has put in place measures to ensure the safety of visitors and will be restricting entry of customers at one time to a smaller number to maintain social distancing.

With this, IKEA now offers all possible options in the way customers can shop – for those who want to come to the store, we are open; regular online services for those who want to buy from the comfort of their homes and Click & Collect service, for those who want to go completely contactless right from the beginning!

To ensure a smooth shopping experience, customers can take support from greeters and personal shopper service. Some of the safety measures for customers include – contact-less temperature checks, mandatory face mask, etc. The store shopping bags and trolleys are regularly sanitized as per local norms. However, keeping safety requirements and social distancing in mind, the popular IKEA Restaurant and the children's play area, Småland will open later.

IKEA has also recently introduced its online home furnishing and remote planning services in Hyderabad and Mumbai. Customers can connect online with IKEA experts to consult in home planning.

Aurelie Raimon, Hyderabad Store Manager at IKEA said, “We are looking forward to welcoming back our customers to our store and happy to be able to furnish homes in Hyderabad again. IKEA is all about the home and home is everything in India! Especially during these times, IKEA would like to inspire all Indian Homes to have a healthy and happy life at home."

Before visiting the store, IKEA requests customers to check for stock availability of their desired products on www.ikea.in