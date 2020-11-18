IKEA installs Navigation Tower and Wordmark at Navi Mumbai store site

Leading Swedish home furnishings retailer, IKEA (part of the Ingka Group), has installed the iconic IKEA Navigation Tower and the Wordmark at the IKEA store site in Navi Mumbai.

The 5 lakh+ sq ft IKEA store will stock more than 7,000 SKUs of affordable, good quality, sustainable and well-designed home furnishing products along with ideas and inspirations for the home. The store is located on the Thane-Belapur Road, approximately 600 m from the Turbhe Station, the company said in a statement.

The free-standing Navigation Tower and IKEA’s distinctive blue and yellow Wordmark are a part of the store site making it a highly visible, visual expression of the IKEA concept. It serves to help customers find the store from a distance. IKEA will announce the opening date in the coming weeks. Customers will be able to shop in IKEA and experience its range with the large store in Navi Mumbai, ecommerce and two smaller stores coming up during 2021. IKEA has been present online in Mumbai since 2019.

“Mumbai is one of our most important markets In India. With the opening of our IKEA store, we will be able to meet many more people in Mumbai and be a part of creating a better everyday life at home" said Peter Betzel, CEO & Chief Sustainability Officer, IKEA India.