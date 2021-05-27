IKEA launches its shopping app in India

IKEA, the multichannel Swedish home furnishing retailer, has launched the IKEA app on iOS and Android and offer 7,000 home furnishing products, along with ideas and inspiration.

Customers from Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Baroda will now be able to search, find and buy their favorite products with a simple click on their phone.

IKEA app features include product recommendations, ratings, and reviews, along with easier searching and browsing experience. Users feed will be personalized with images and products based on their interests and purchases. Customers will be able to browse offers on the app along with special discounts for IKEA Family members.

The app also allows the customer to add the products to their shopping list even while physically browsing through the products in the store. Customers can also find a built-in barcode scanner which will help them learn more details about the products including materials and dimensions.

Kavitha Rao, Country Commercial Manager, IKEA India in a statement said: “We are excited to announce the launch of IKEA app for the many people in India. From bedrooms and kitchens to other home décor requirements, customers will be able to search, explore and fulfil their home furnishing requirements at their convenience. Health and safety is a top priority for us, and hence, the launch of IKEA app is another touch point to make home furnishing accessible to the many people and ensure customers can shop safely from their homes. We are now one step closer to making every day better with our on-the-go e-commerce service.”

The app launch is a part of IKEA’s omni-channel approach to meet the many people of India. It will be through a combination of big IKEA stores, smaller city-center stores, and online platforms. In the current situation, the needs of the home have changed for many people. IKEA will continue to focus on building stronger digital capacities and expand to more cities to meet 100 million people in the coming years.

Along with safe Click & Delivery to their doorsteps, customers will also be able to avail Click & Collect service while shopping on the app for safe and contactless shopping from our stores in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

IKEA India opened its first retail store in Hyderabad in August 2018, followed by online stores in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune in 2019. The second store in India opened at Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, on December 18, 2020.