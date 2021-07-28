Companies

IL&FS floats EoI for selling 100% stake in wind farm project

PTI Mumbai | Updated on July 28, 2021

The firm and its group companies collectively hold 95.54 per cent of IEDCL while RREL is a 100 per cent subsidiary of IEDCL

Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) on Tuesday invited expressions of interest (EoI) from eligible investors for its 100 per cent stake in Ramagiri Renewable Energy (RREL) and purchase of fixed assets of IL&FS Energy Development Company (IEDCL).

IL&FS and its group companies collectively hold 95.54 per cent of the total issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of IEDCL. RREL is a 100 per cent subsidiary of IEDCL.

RREL owns a 6.5 MW wind farm project with 26 wind turbines having a capacity of 250 KW each at Ramagiri, district Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.

IEDCL also owns a wind mast, situated at the wind farm site of RREL, and a solar irradiation measurement equipment mounted on the wind mast (together ‘fixed assets’) that are used for gathering meteorological and solar data respectively.

The last date for submission of the EoI and other required documents is by 5 PM on August 10, 2021, the EOIs read.

Published on July 28, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.