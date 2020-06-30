IMPAL profit rises 21% to ₹49 crore in FY20

Paralysis in Maharashtra
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
India Motor Parts & Accessories, a TVS Group company engaged in the distribution of automobile parts and accessories, has reported a 21 per cent jump in its profit after tax at ₹49 crore, highest-ever, for the year ended March 31, 2020 when compared with ₹40 crore in the previous year, partly on account of lower income tax rates and higher other income.
Profit before tax stood at ₹60 crore (₹57 crore). Its revenue increased to ₹519 crore for FY20 from ₹512 crore in FY19, according to a statement. Other income grew from ₹16 crore in FY19 to ₹26 crore in FY20.
On a consolidated basis, its net profit stood at ₹50 crore as against ₹41 crore. Its consolidated revenues increased to ₹534 crore from ₹524 crore in FY19.
The lockdown announced by the government to contain the spread of Covid-19 started in the latter part of March and hence did not have a significant impact on the financial results of the company, it said.
During October 2019, the board announced bonus shares in proportion of 1:2 despite a slump in the auto industry.
Notwithstanding the increased capital, the board declared and paid an interim dividend of 100 per cent on the enhanced capital in March. The directors have decided to treat the interim dividend as the final dividend, it said.
The company has made an equity investment of ₹22 crore on Monday through the purchase of 5.14 lakh equity shares of ₹10 each of Wheels India Ltd, an auto parts firm of TVS Group.
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
These days you’ll find tablets are trying to be laptops and laptops are trying to be tablets. But here we have ...
“When you look at the market closely, you can see that there is demand coming back. People are shifting to ...
The policy offers more choices and flexibilities, but is a tad higher on cost; returns of the equity oriented ...
Following the breakout of Friday, the stock of EID-Parry has turned its near-term trend positive and is ...
₹1076 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1060104510851100 As the stock has breached a key hurdle, consider ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...