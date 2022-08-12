hamburger

IMPAL posts 47% increase in Q1 standalone PAT

Our Bureau | Chennai, August 12 | Updated on: Aug 12, 2022

India Motor Parts & Accessories, a TVS Group company engaged in the distribution of automobile parts and accessories, reported 47 per cent rise in standalone profit after tax at ₹14.30 crore for the quarter ended June 30, compared to ₹9.73 crore in the year-ago quarter. 

 Revenue from operations grew 59 per cent to ₹181.14 crore . (₹115.71 crore). Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at ₹16.60 crore compared to ₹10.82 crore, according to its communique to stock exchanges. 

On a consolidated basis, its profit after tax stood at ₹15.56 crore against ₹9.95 crore in Q1 of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations was higher at ₹189.42 crore compared to ₹119.25 crore. Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at ₹16.95 crore as against ₹11.24 crore. 

Published on August 12, 2022
India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd
Quarterly Results
