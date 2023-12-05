The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) has announced a seed fund scheme to offer start-ups focusing on urban development and disaster management a financial assistance of up to Rs 1 crore each.

It has launched the scheme in collaboration with ISRO’s National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) to provide a leg-up to companies that leverage space technology for societal benefit.

The selected start-ups will receive seed funding for transforming an original idea into a prototype using space technology, ISRO facility support, including earth observation (EO) data, for validation of the concept, mentorship support, and access to a data algorithm as a transfer of technology from the Department of Space.

Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe, said, “The role of the space sector is crucial to the overall development of the national economy. The latest seed fund scheme is a part of our efforts to provide a special thrust to enhance the space activity capabilities of the nation with the active participation of start-ups.” The last date of application for the scheme is December 20.

Further details are available at https://www.inspace.gov.in/. In addition to financial assistance and mentorship, the scheme also offers training and networking opportunities.

In urban development, opportunities are available for start-ups active in the domains of urban planning, infrastructure management, telecommunication, navigation, broadband connectivity, water resources management, energy efficiency, climate and weather monitoring, disaster risk reduction, public health, healthcare, and more.

Similarly, under disaster management there are opportunities for start-ups specialising in Geographical Information System (GIS), early warning and monitoring systems, insurance and risk assessment, communication and navigation systems, climate change monitoring, search and rescue operations, and space-borne sensors and instruments, among others.