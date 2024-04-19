Kids Apparel brand, Includ, has secured $1.5 mn in its seed funding round. Incubate Fund Asia led the round with participation from Escape Velocity, Abhishek Goyal (Co-founder, Tracxn), and IIM Indore Alumni Angel Fund. The company plans to use the funds to improve its supply chain, build in-house technology and create brand awareness.

Started in 2023 by Ashwin Rastogi, Includ caters to children aged 0 to 14 years old offering them a wide range of clothing options.

The Gurgaon based company plans to heavily invest in technology to vertically integrate with its suppliers, and build a supply chain to ensure timely delivery, while also focusing on developing its front-end platform and mobile application. Includ will also leverage the funds to implement marketing and brand strategies.

“India’s kidswear market is experiencing a dynamic shift - we are seeing rapid growth in demand for in-trend clothing in the affordable premium segment,” Ashwin Rastogi, Founder of Includ. “With our growing collection, we aim to empower every child to embrace their individuality while offering parents peace of mind through quality and affordability. We are fortunate that our vision is being supported by Industry Titans such as Incubate Fund Asia, Escape Velocity, Abhishek & others.”

(Reported by BL intern Vidushi Natiyal)

