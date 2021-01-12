India Inc bags 11 spots in most valuable global 500 firms list

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), with a networth of $169 billion, ranked 54 among the 500 most valuable companies in the world and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) came in 73rd, according to the 2020 Hurun Global 500 ranking.

TCS, the crown jewel of the Tata Group, had a networth of $139 billion.

The global 500 list, a collation of 500 most valuable non-state-controlled firms, featured 11 Indian companies including HDFC Bank.

Global leaders

According to the ranking, with a networth of $2.1 trillion, Apple topped the charts as the most valuable company in the world, followed by Microsoft and Amazon with $1.6 trillion each and Alphabet with $1.2 trillion.

Hindustan Unilever, with a ranking of 190 and networth of $68.2 billion, Infosys at 201 with a networth of $66 billion, HDFC at 249 with a networth of $56.4 billion and Kotak Mahindra Bank at 284 with a networth of $50.6 billion were the others in the list.

India presence

“Although only 11 companies from India made it to the Hurun Global 500, it is interesting to note that more than half of the non-Indian companies in Hurun Global 500 have a regional presence in India, demonstrating the importance of India in the global supply chain and the country's demographic dividend,” said Hurun India Managing Director and Chief Researcher Anas Rahman Junaid.

While the Hurun Global 500 focusses only on non-state-controlled firms, State Bank of India with a networth of $33 billion would have made the cut as a listed company.

About 239 entities, or 49 per cent, of the non-India Hurun Global 500 have a regional presence in India, led by Mumbai with 64, Bengaluru with 39, Gurugram with 27, New Delhi with 23 and Pune with 11.

Sectoral break-up

Financial services led the way with five companies finding a place in the list, which was followed by software and services and telecommunications with two each.

While Apple topped the charts, Facebook came in fifth with a networth of $816 billion, followed by Tecent Holdings ($715 billion), Alibaba ($712 billion) and Berkshire Hathaway ($548 billion).

The total value of Hurun Global 500 companies hit $50 trillion, equivalent to the combined GDPs of the world’s six largest economies (the US, China, Japan, Germany, India and the UK).

These 500 companies employ 43 million people in total (an average of 86,000 employees per firm), which is equivalent to the working population of Germany.

The total sales of these firms stood at $18 trillion (an average of $38 billion), larger than the GDP of China.

The ranking is based on value, defined as market capitalisation for listed companies and valuations for non-listed companies, with December 1, 2020 as the cut-off date.