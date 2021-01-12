India Inc bags 11 spots in most valuable global 500 firms list

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), with a networth of $169 billion, ranked 54 among the 500 most valuable companies in the world and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) came in 73rd, according to the 2020 Hurun Global 500 ranking.
TCS, the crown jewel of the Tata Group, had a networth of $139 billion.
The global 500 list, a collation of 500 most valuable non-state-controlled firms, featured 11 Indian companies including HDFC Bank.
According to the ranking, with a networth of $2.1 trillion, Apple topped the charts as the most valuable company in the world, followed by Microsoft and Amazon with $1.6 trillion each and Alphabet with $1.2 trillion.
Hindustan Unilever, with a ranking of 190 and networth of $68.2 billion, Infosys at 201 with a networth of $66 billion, HDFC at 249 with a networth of $56.4 billion and Kotak Mahindra Bank at 284 with a networth of $50.6 billion were the others in the list.
“Although only 11 companies from India made it to the Hurun Global 500, it is interesting to note that more than half of the non-Indian companies in Hurun Global 500 have a regional presence in India, demonstrating the importance of India in the global supply chain and the country's demographic dividend,” said Hurun India Managing Director and Chief Researcher Anas Rahman Junaid.
While the Hurun Global 500 focusses only on non-state-controlled firms, State Bank of India with a networth of $33 billion would have made the cut as a listed company.
About 239 entities, or 49 per cent, of the non-India Hurun Global 500 have a regional presence in India, led by Mumbai with 64, Bengaluru with 39, Gurugram with 27, New Delhi with 23 and Pune with 11.
Financial services led the way with five companies finding a place in the list, which was followed by software and services and telecommunications with two each.
While Apple topped the charts, Facebook came in fifth with a networth of $816 billion, followed by Tecent Holdings ($715 billion), Alibaba ($712 billion) and Berkshire Hathaway ($548 billion).
The total value of Hurun Global 500 companies hit $50 trillion, equivalent to the combined GDPs of the world’s six largest economies (the US, China, Japan, Germany, India and the UK).
These 500 companies employ 43 million people in total (an average of 86,000 employees per firm), which is equivalent to the working population of Germany.
The total sales of these firms stood at $18 trillion (an average of $38 billion), larger than the GDP of China.
The ranking is based on value, defined as market capitalisation for listed companies and valuations for non-listed companies, with December 1, 2020 as the cut-off date.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Here are some yardstick for selecting auto component stocks
Those with a moderate risk appetite & an investment horizon of 3 years can consider the fund
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
‘Now It’s Come to Distances’ examines the defining moments of the past year — the Shaheen Bagh protests, ...
Legal and regulatory uncertainties hang like a sword on an industry which earned ₹2,470 crore revenues in the ...
Sopan Deb’s journey towards personal catharsis is perhaps the most honest and straightforward look a man can ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...