Indian firm Pluss Advanced Technology, making vaccine transport boxes, gets US patent

Pluss Advanced Technology, an India-based material solutions company that designs temperature-controlled boxes for vaccine transportation, has received a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its box named Celsure, informed a company release.
As per the release, Celsure box is a box-in-box transport solution with over 40 variants to maintain different inside-temperatures, ranging from -77°C to +89°C, for times ranging for a few hours to a few days.
The move comes in the backdrop of vaccine being rolled out globally, even as several parts of the world see a Covid-19 surge.
Also read: Covid vaccine transportation: PLUSS ties up with Agility, Crystal Logistic
The box is designed using Phase Change Material technology to maintain specific inside-temperature. This means that the packing material within the box change its state (say solid to liquid or liquid to solid) when the temperature range required for a product is breached.
Earlier, Pluss Advanced Technology tied up with several logistics players including Agility Logistics, Crystal Logistic Cool Chain, DHL and Blue Dart, besides SpiceJet, expecting a pie of business to supply temperature-controlled boxes for Covid-19 vaccine transportation.
