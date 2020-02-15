Indian Oil to invest Rs 500 crore in Karnataka

Indian Oil Corporation(IOC), a public sector oil marketing major, is planning to invest Rs 500 crore in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district.

The company said the investment is aimed towards setting up a petroleum products receiving, storage and distribution terminal (POL) under the common user facility (CUF) in an area of about 120 acres.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed and exchanged recently concluded “Invest Karnataka” meet at Hubballi between the Executive Director and State Head, IndianOil, Karnataka D L Pramodh and Principal Secretary Commerce and Industries Gaurav Gupta, in presence of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, Minister for large and Medium Scale Industries Jagadish Shettar.