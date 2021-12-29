Indian Terrain launches Winter Collection for 2021-22

Chennai-based Indian Terrain, a leading men’s high-street fashion brand, on Wednesday launched its Winter Collection for 2021-22, including a variety of ensembles for the new-age urban male.

Over 250 pieces hand-picked for the company’s menswear range, and over 150 pieces specially curated for its boyswear range comprise the season’s collection. The collection is available across the company’s retail outlets and digital platforms in India, says a release.

Combating weather with style

The collection has been created with light weight, usefulness, packability, and portability as its main focus points, keeping in mind practicalities that come with winter attire, such as bulkiness and heavyweight, while curating garments that are trendy and in-demand. Shackets (a hybrid of shirt and jacket), gillets, hoodies, height-adjustable chinos, and sweatshirts are among the standout pieces to combat the weather with style. T-shirts, shirts, jackets, a brand-new 6-way styleable jacket, and FairTrade sourced Polos make the perfect boyswear assortment in the season’s line-up, according to the company.

The collection features a broad range of casual outdoor wear, formals, and trendy pieces in both menswear and boyswear collection. The menswear price range is between ₹899 and ₹7,999 while the boyswear range is priced from ₹299 to ₹4,599, the release said.