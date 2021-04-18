Companies

IndianOil partners with Consumerfed for 5 kg LPG cylinders sales

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on April 18, 2021

The cylinders are sold under the brand Chhotu

IndianOil has entered into a tie up with Consumerfed for sales of Chhotu brand 5 kg cylinders through their extensive network of Thriveni outlets.

The memorandum of agreement was signed by S Dhanapandian, CGM(LPG) IOC, Kerala and S K Sanil, Managing Director, Consumerfed in the presence of V C Asokan, State Head, IOC, Kerala and M Mehboob, Chairman, Consumerfed.

The Chhotu brand has already captured a vast clientele in Kerala as it is easy to carry and serves a wide variety of needs. Chhotu has a market share of over 75 per cent in Kerala and a monthly sale of 35000 cylinders which is the highest across the country.

With this tie up the availability of the product is expected to significantly go up across the State to provide easy availability to customers.

