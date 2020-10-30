IndiaOil Q2 profit zooms to ₹6,164.7 crore

IndianOil has reported a multi-fold rise in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of FY21. In a statement to the BSE, IndianOil reported a consolidated net profit at ₹6,164.70 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. This was significantly higher than the ₹370.44-crore profit reported by the company in the comparable quarter of the previous financial year.

But consolidated total income for the period under review declined to ₹1,17,871.16 crore, against ₹1,35,219.28 crore in the comparable months of last year.