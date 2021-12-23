India’s API push to fructify in three to five years, says MD at Windlas Biotech

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The government’s production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for promotion of API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) manufacturing in India will start delivering the results only after three to five years, said industry experts. While the process of finalising the awardees for the PLI scheme is itself long, the companies also take time to set up their plants to begin the production, experts said.
“Four to five months have gone by and still the complete clarity is not there. In PLI scheme one, those companies which were selected have not started spending yet,” Hitesh Windlass, Managing Director at Windlas Biotech, said.
“It takes around two years to set up a plant and then one ramps up the production after which those PLI benefits start coming. Meanwhile, the global situation is very fluid, so in my view, the PLI methodology works when you don’t have external shocks in the system like China plus one, supply chain disruptions etc,” he added. In a normal scenario, too, the benefit of the PLI scheme will start coming only in three to five years, Windlass said.
Meanwhile, Sudarshan Jain, Secretary General of Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, said India will take around three to five years to match the capability which China has built up in the last 30 years in APIs. The industry needs to scale up to make India self-reliant, he said.
“Right now, we are getting the supply from China and the prices are showing volatility. Meanwhile, after a long time, the PLI scheme was announced to build and strengthen API capability in this country. These initiatives will start delivering results over a period of 3-5 years,” Jain said.
“The government is also creating clusters, ecosystem for the production of APIs. It is also working on faster environmental clearance of API plants. It is also working with the scientific bodies to build the technology to improve self reliance in the API manufacturing,” he added.
“I don’t foresee any benefit of the PLI scheme to resolve the current situation of high volatility in high prices. The dependency on China is also a result of many decades of poor policy, allowing dumping of Chinese materials at a very low rate in the Indian markets, thereby Indian manufacturers getting out of business. In the 1980s, we had 80 per cent of APIs manufacturing in the country. So the issue of focussing on price only and not on dependence is impacting the country,” Windlass said when asked if the PLI scheme can resolve the volatility issue in API prices.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Heavy reliance on cash movement in the organised space, the ever-increasing use of digital cash, and the RBI’s ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...