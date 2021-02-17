IndiGo to start operations from Durgapur

IndiGo has signed an agreement with Bengal Aerotropolis Projects Ltd (BAPL) to start operations from Durgapur, 173 kilometres from Kolkata. This will be the 66th destination in the airline’s 6E network, the company said in a release.

The airline will operate daily direct flights from Delhi and Bengaluru to Durgapur. Another Southern city will also be added to the list of flights from Durgapur.

Flight operations to Delhi and Bengaluru and from these locations to Durgapur will begin from April 22. Bookings opened on February 13.

As part of the agreement, BAPL will also provide local marketing support to IndiGo through its expertise in the city, the airline said in its release.

After securing all regulatory approvals and specific flight schedules for Durgapur, IndiGo will soon take the overall number of domestic destinations in the 6E network to 68 by opening Bareilly and Rajkot in the coming months.