IndiQube signs up 1-lakh sq ft of office space in Coimbatore

IndiQube, a Bengaluru-based workspace management and co-working solutions provider, on Wednesday announced signing up of nearly 1-lakh Sq.ft. of office space in Coimbatore.

The foray into Coimbatore is part of IndiQube’s expansion strategy in Tier-II cities amid growing demand for co-working solutions in smaller towns since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have always believed that the next phase of our growth would emerge from Tier II cities and Coimbatore has ticked all the right boxes for us. Over the next two years, we intend to have about 15 tier II cities in our portfolio to cater to the emerging requirements from our clients,” Rishi Das Co-founder IndiQube, said, in a press statement.

“The advent of hybrid working creates an opportunity for employees to live, study and work in the same city,” he added.

The new property in Coimbatore has a capacity of over 2,000 seats and is tailormade to meet requirements ranging from a 10-seater to a 1,000-seater office space. The property comes with premium amenities including gaming zone, Cafeteria, Lounge pantry, visitor management system, board room among other facilites.

“The pandemic has resulted in a redistribution of workforce into tier II cities and with the availability of talent, many companies have now been asking us, to help expand their office footprint into tier II cities,” Meghna Agarwal, Co-founder IndiQube, was quoted in the release.