Indosol Solar Private Ltd, a subsidiary of Shirdi Sai Electricals (SSEL), has commenced production from its solar PV module manufacturing facility in Ramayapatnam, Nellore, Andhra Pradesh.

The facility’s commissioning on March 31, 2024, underscores Indosol’s commitment to delivering superior-quality solar products and its unflinching commitment to reduce India’s dependence on imports, the company said.

At the commissioning stage, the facility is equipped to manufacture 500 megawatts (MW) of fully automated, solar photovoltaic (PV) modules with different glass-glass and glass-back sheet combinations, including TOPCon (tunnel oxide passivated contact), and HJT (heterojunction technology) modules.

The company will invest ₹1,300 crore in developing the initial phase, built on 30 acres of land allocated so far.

Once completed, this will be the world’s first fully-integrated quartz-to-module manufacturing plant, and have a final capacity of 30 gigawatts (GW) upstream and 20 GW downstream facilities. The complete project is envisaged to be developed in phases over the next five years.

The integrated project would require 8,348 acres of land including ancillary industries, Township, Common Infrastructure such as roads and power, a desalination facility of 100 MLD plant, storage, etc., compulsory 33 per cent green area and excludes land required for captive power generation.

By December 2024, phase 1A of the project will be completed, which will have manufacturing capacities for 500MW modules, 500MW Cells, and 500MW Ingot-wafer, providing direct employment to 800 people.

The fully complete Phase 1 of the project, comprising around 5GW, will be completed by 2025 at an investment of ₹15,000 crore. Additional production of 5GW of glass panels, one of the raw materials for the modules, will be produced internally.

The full capacity is targeted by 2028.