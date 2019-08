Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹245 crore for the quarter ended June 30, a 31 per cent rise from a net profit of ₹187 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The total income of the company for the quarter under review stood at ₹1,779 crore (₹1,449 crore)..

The earning per share stood at has been ₹3.12 per share against ₹2.51 per share in Q1 of financial year 2018-2019, a company release said.