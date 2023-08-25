IT major Infosys has onboarded tennis player Iga Świątek as global brand ambassador, to promote Infosys’ digital innovation, in a multi-year partnership.

Infosys will work closely with Świątek’s team to build an advanced data analytics andtechnolog video dashboard by leveraging AI to amplify her training and help rapidly evolve her strengths and match strategy through continuous learning.

Świątek, a 22-year-old is a four-time Grand Slam Champion and has been ranked World No. 1 since April 22, for a record 70 consecutive weeks.

Infosys and Świątek will also work together to create programs to inspire and empower young women around the world - for example, conceptualiSing, and promoting programs to help women from underserved communities build careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), said the company.

Common aspects

Iga Świątek, said, “Although tennis and technology may seem quite different at first, there’s so much in common – including strategic thinking, learning and developing in every situation, the ability to evolve your game and adjust. With Infosys, our goal is to also inspire people, especially young women, to prepare themselves to play strong and meaningful roles in a world that is not possible to live in and thrive without strong digital skills and knowledge.”

Infosys has helped reimagine tennis for over eight years as the digital innovation partner for the ATP Tour, Roland-Garros, Australian Open, and The International Tennis Hall of Fame. The company has transformed the experience of the game for the tennis ecosystem leveraging advanced digital technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, and data analytics, the company said.

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Infosys, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Infosys’ new brand ambassador – Iga Świątek - a Polish hero who has hurdled immense challenges to become the top tennis player in the world, and an inspiration for everyone who aspires to navigate their next.”