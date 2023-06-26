Infosys on Monday said Danske Bank selected the company as a partner to accelerate digital transformation.

“The deal is valued at $454 million for a period of 5 years with an option to renew for one additional year for a maximum of three times,” Infosys said in a statement.

“This is backed by significant investments in digitalisation and technology, including plans to further develop our customer-facing digital solutions, and modernising our technology infrastructure to enable even better customer experiences and drive operational efficiency,” said Frans Woelders, chief operating officer of Danske Bank, in a statement.

The lender provides banking services to individuals and businesses, as well as large corporations and institutions.

The partnership involves Infosys working with Danske to accelerate the bank’s technological transformation. The IT giant will also acquire Danske Bank’s IT centre in India, where more than 1,400 professionals are employed.

